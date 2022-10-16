Notes on Rey Mysterio and Mia Yim

Oct 16, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– At Triplemania XXX Rey Mysterio sent in a video and said he was honored to be at the first Triplemania in 1993

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has shown “major” interest in bringing Mia Yim back to the company, now that she is a free agent and no longer under contract to Impact Wrestling.






