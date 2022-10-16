Notes on Rey Mysterio and Mia Yim
– At Triplemania XXX Rey Mysterio sent in a video and said he was honored to be at the first Triplemania in 1993
⚠️ Atención ⚠️@reymysterio le tiene un mensaje a nuestros aficionados de #LuchaLibreAAA en #TriplemaníaXXX | #Triplemania30 #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/gd0XUvkgbU
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) October 16, 2022
– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has shown “major” interest in bringing Mia Yim back to the company, now that she is a free agent and no longer under contract to Impact Wrestling.