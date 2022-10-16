Notes on Angelo Dawkins, Justin Credible, and Sean Waltman

– While speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman named two current WWE stars he wished he could step in the ring with. He said “Pete Dunne, that guy is excellent. I would really like to have a match with that guy … there’s a lot of young blood out there that’s really promising that I look at and go, ‘man if I was 25 or if I was 30’ … even Austin Theory … is another guy I could image doing really great things in there with when I was younger.”

– According to a report from Fightful Select, Angelo Dawkins is currently receiving a push due to the improvements in his in-ring work and physique. This explains why Dawkins has been competing in more singles matches. The higher-ups in the company are reportedly speaking well of him.

– Justin Credible noted…