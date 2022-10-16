More WWE News and Notes

– Fightful Select reports that Bobby Fish, who recently left AEW, was backstage at a few NXT live events. He’s not under any kind of contract at the moment.

– Anthony Greene (August Grey) was also backstage at NXT. Both are still on good terms with WWE.

– WWE has been sending out “feelers” to Jonah, who wrestled in NXT as Bronson Reed, before he was released by the company in August of last year.

– Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks Triple H should seriously consider bringing back the old Cyber Sunday pay-per-view concept.

Prinze Jr. told fans tuning in for his ‘Wrestling With Freddie’ podcast that he was blown away when he found out that WWE didn’t rig fan polls for the event. In fact, Freddie thought for sure that Vince McMahon was only trying to gauge interest in these shows by seeing how many people would vote.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)











