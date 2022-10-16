Anderson and Gallows to have first WWE match since 2020 tomorrow on Raw

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will be having their first WWE match since March 2020 tomorrow on Monday Night Raw.

The Good Brothers will be taking on Alpha Academy in a match that was announced on social media. The last time that Anderson and Gallows wrestled in a WWE ring was on an episode of Main Event which aired on March 30, 2020 against Chase Parker and Matt Martel, now known as Angelo Parker and Matt Menard in AEW.

Gallows and Anderson made their surprise return to WWE on the last episode of Raw, coming to the aid of AJ Styles in his battle against Judgment Day.

Anderson is currently the NEVER Openweight champion for NJPW and is expected to honor any remaining dates for the promotion.