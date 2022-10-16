AEW Dynamite ticket sales update, Tuesday night Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH at the this TUESDAY night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 3,791 tickets and there are 1,354 left. Here is the updated card for the show:

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Page

Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defends against Hikaru Shida

AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle defend against Orange Cassidy & Best Friends