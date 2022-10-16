10/16/22 WWE house show results from Topeka, KS
– Kevin Owens d Austin Theory with the Stunner.
– Omos d R Truth in 3 minutes.
– Mustafa Ali d Chad Gable : Otis is ejected from ringside.
– Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH d Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley : Ziggler catches Priest in a quick roll-up pin.
TEAM SPICY JACKETS debuted at #WWESiouxCity last night 🚨 ‼️
😅😂 ok ok we will workshop the name @HEELZiggler
Whose excited for #WWETopeka tonight?!?! #WWELive
🎥 @AnthonyCairo pic.twitter.com/LwYTU5RzJM
— Nikki A.S.H (@WWENikkiASH) October 16, 2022
– WWE 24/7 Title : Dana Brooke (c) vs Tamina Snuka : No Contest as Damage Control Interferes. The Match becomes a Tag Team.
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage Control : Io Sky / Dakota Kai d Tamina Snuka / WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke
– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Bayley (w / Damage Control ) : Belair hits the KOD on Bayley after Alexa Bliss comes to ringside and distracts Damage Control.
– Street Fight: WWE U.S. Title : Seth Rollins (c) d Matt Riddle with a Curb Stomp and pinfall.
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM