10/16/22 WWE house show results from Topeka, KS

– Kevin Owens d Austin Theory with the Stunner.

– Omos d R Truth in 3 minutes.

– Mustafa Ali d Chad Gable : Otis is ejected from ringside.

– Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH d Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley : Ziggler catches Priest in a quick roll-up pin.

– WWE 24/7 Title : Dana Brooke (c) vs Tamina Snuka : No Contest as Damage Control Interferes. The Match becomes a Tag Team.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Damage Control : Io Sky / Dakota Kai d Tamina Snuka / WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke

– WWE Raw Women’s Title : Bianca Belair (c) d Bayley (w / Damage Control ) : Belair hits the KOD on Bayley after Alexa Bliss comes to ringside and distracts Damage Control.

– Street Fight: WWE U.S. Title : Seth Rollins (c) d Matt Riddle with a Curb Stomp and pinfall.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM .COM












