Stu Grayson reunites with The Dark Order on Rampage

Stu Grayson, the former member of The Dark Order, returned to AEW last night on Rampage.

Grayson was involved in a backstage segment, reuniting with Reynolds, Silver, Uno, and 10, and said that he wasn’t going to miss AEW’s arrival in Canada. Grayson is also Canadian.

The 33-year-old announced his departure from the company in May of this year after he couldn’t reach a new deal. It’s not known if Grayson is back under a new contract or if this was a one-off since they had the show in Toronto.