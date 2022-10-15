Notes on Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, and The Kingdom

– While speaking to Kayla Braxton, Rey Mysterio if his conversation with Triple H had anything to do with his success. Mysterio stated that he feels his Smackdown move is a new beginning. That had a lot to do with it,” said Mysterio. “I’ll tell you what, I came here with my mind set on literally just stepping away from the game. It hurts me to see my son go through what he is going through right now and I just will never fight him. But this opened up my eyes in a different way. This is a new beginning for Rey Mysterio.

– Filmed after AEW Rampage….

– According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Cody Rhodes “appears to be a little ahead of schedule in healing” and he is currently working with DDP. Things are said to be “normal” in Rhodes’ “real life”, but “any upper body weights he can use are extremely light”. It was added that there is “no firm date for a return” yet. If there is, it will be kept a secret in the end.

