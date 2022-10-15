News for next week’s Smackdown

Logan Paul will return to SmackDown next week to promote his WWE Crown Jewel match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. It’s interesting to note that Reigns is not currently advertised for next week’s SmackDown, by the WWE Events website or the arena. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are advertised. Paul, Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline appeared on SmackDown together two weeks back for a brief segment, but not a lot came of it.

Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville will also take place next Friday night. This week’s SmackDown saw Deville rant to Kayla Braxton backstage about how Morgan continues to fail despite being handed opportunities. Morgan then attacked Deville from behind and beat her around the backstage area. The segment ended with Morgan nailing a senton from the set scaffolding to put Deville through a table.

Finally, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line next Friday night as Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi. The two teams have had words for a few weeks now, and tonight’s show saw Damage CTRL defeat Rodriguez, Shotzi and WWE NXT’s Roxanne Perez in six-woman tag team action.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s SmackDown from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH-

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi