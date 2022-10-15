New Bray Wyatt theme song performed by Code Orange

The new Bray Wyatt theme song which made its debut last night on Smackdown is titled Shatter and is performed by the American hardcore punk band Code Orange.

The band also performed the song Let Me In, which was used as the theme song for The Fiend.

When WWE tweeted “Bray Wyatt is BACK on #Smackdown,” the band replied that so are they and later replied to a fan that the name of the song is Shatter. In later tweets, the band said to “buy some sh-t” and they’ll drop the song, which hasn’t been released anywhere yet.

“This some blackmail but I’ll allow it,” joked one Twitter user, before someone else corrected him saying this was ransom, not blackmail. Another fan replied with a GIF of Batista saying “give me what I want” and another one with a GIF of a baby throwing cash with “here take my money!”

if you are just joining us…https://t.co/z5xiI4tgRM — CODE ORANGE (@codeorangetoth) October 15, 2022











