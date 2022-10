Tiffany Stratton is reportedly out of action with an injury.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer and Fightful Select notes that Stratton has been away from WWE NXT due to a head injury.

Stratton reportedly suffered the injury during her Lights Out Match loss Wendy Choo on the August 23 NXT show, which was the main event that night.

Stratton remains active on social media but she has not publicly commented on the injury as of this writing.