The Kingdom arrives in AEW

Oct 14, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

The trio, which features Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis, showed up at the conclusion of this evening’s Rampage from Toronto to confront the current ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champions FTR following their victory in the main event over the Embassy.






