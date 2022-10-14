The Kingdom arrives in AEW

The trio, which features Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis, showed up at the conclusion of this evening’s Rampage from Toronto to confront the current ROH, AAA, and IWGP tag team champions FTR following their victory in the main event over the Embassy.

#FTR + @ShawnSpears victory celebration was cut short when former @ringofhonor & #IWGP Tag Team Champions @RealMikeBennett & @MattTaven w/ @MariaKanellisBennett made their shocking debut to put FTR on notice that their eyes are set on the 7-Star Team's ROH & IWGP Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/BjZZ2sJfjm

Today,

I feel blessed and grateful.

I am the first and only woman to work for 5 of the top wrestling companies in the world. @AEW @ringofhonor @WWE @IMPACTWRESTLING @njpwworld .

I am 40 years old.

I have 2 children.

I have been married for 8 years.

I have been on TV for 18 yrs pic.twitter.com/mvZwbAl2NO

— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 15, 2022