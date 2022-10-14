Saraya had new WWE offer before joining AEW

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Wrestling is reporting through his Select service that Saraya talked to WWE about a potential return before signing with AEW.

Saraya had a meeting with Triple H, a meeting she confirmed later during an appearance on Chris Jericho’s podcast. Sapp says that Saraya was offered an on-screen GM role again and the possibility of returning to the ring if she ever wanted.

The previous regime in charge did not want to have her wrestle under no circumstances and eventually let her contract expire in July of this year.

But speaking to Jericho, Saraya said that after speaking to Triple H and spending so much time not being utilized there, she spoke with Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, and even Jericho himself and she was convinced that AEW is the place for her. A conversation with Tony Khan sealed the deal for her arrival.

“I haven’t felt excited about wrestling in a very long time so the first day of being here, it was awesome,” Saraya told Jericho. “Everyone is so nice. It’s crazy just how different it can feel.”

Despite leaving WWE, Saraya said she has no issues whatsoever with them.

“I don’t have issues with WWE. I just wish that some things were done differently, that’s the only thing I have against them,” she said.











