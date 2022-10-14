Raquel Rodriguez headed to NXT next week

WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made her main roster debut on tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Perez was at SmackDown to choose the “Pick Your Poison” match opponent for Cora Jade on next Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT. She chose Raquel Rodriguez to face Jade, and Jade accepted the challenge. Damage CTRL ended up confronting Perez, Rodriguez and Shotzi backstage, which led to a six-woman tag team match. Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai got the win when Bayley pinned Perez.

Jade will be on Monday’s RAW with Rhea Ripley to select Tuesday’s opponent for Perez. Jade and Perez will then do battle in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22.

Below is the updated line-up for Tuesday’s NXT show-

* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc

* The Schism vs. Cameron Grimes and two partners from the main roster

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez, chosen by Roxanne Perez on SmackDown

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. RAW Superstar to be chosen by Cora Jade on Monday night