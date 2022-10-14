Notes on WWE/USA Network, Bray Wyatt

USA Network officials are reportedly happy with recent WWE RAW ratings. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that while USA Network officials have been privately frustrated with RAW ratings in recent years, but they are said to be “thrilled” as of late.

On a related note, WWE officials are hoping Bray Wyatt will help increase the SmackDown on FOX ratings. Wyatt is set to appear on tonight’s show for his first blue brand appearance since October 9, 2020, and word is that he will be a SmackDown Superstar moving forward.