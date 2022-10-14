News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

SmackDown will be headlined by Bray Wyatt’s first blue brand appearance since The Fiend defeated Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020.

The WWE Events website has Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos advertised for tonight. The arena website also has The New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Natalya, Ricochet, Raquel Rodriguez, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura advertised, plus Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in the dark main event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Roxanne Perez appears to pick opponent for Cora Jade on next week’s WWE NXT

* LA Knight vs. mån.sôör

* Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn

* Bray Wyatt returns to SmackDown

* Extreme Rules fallout