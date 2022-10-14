New challenger for Gunther to be decided on Smackdown
WWE has announced Sheamus vs. Karrion Kross vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet for tonight’s Smackdown. The winner will earn a future match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.
Here is the updated Smackdown lineup for tonight in New Orleans-
-Bray Wyatt returns to Smackdown
-LA Knight vs. Mansoor
-Sami Zayn vs. Kofi Kingston
-Roxanne Perez comes to Smackdown to pick next week’s NXT opponent for Cora Jade
-Sheamus vs. Karrion Kross vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet with the winner earning a future match with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther