Liv Morgan to guest star on an episode of Chucky

Liv Morgan will be appearing on an episode of Chucky, an episode which will air on October 26.

The former Smackdown Women’s champion told USA Insider that she turned into a horror buff as she got older and has been a fan of the Child Play’s franchise her entire life.

“I’ve seen every movie and Season 1 of Chucky was something that I just loved. My fandom for Chucky runs very, very deep — I have like, three Chucky dolls in my home,” she said.

Morgan said that she asked WWE for permission to see if she could be involved somehow in the series and the company got her in touch with the show’s creator.

“We jumped on a Zoom and he was able to write me into the script. It’s been almost a pipe dream come true. It started with an ask that turned into something unbelievable,” Morgan noted.

This is obviously not the first time that WWE and the Chucky TV series worked together. Last year, the Chucky doll appeared at NXT Halloween Havoc as a special guest.