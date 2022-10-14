Former New Japan wrestler passes away

Overnight it was sadly reported by Tokyo Sports that former New Japan wrestler Katsuya Kitamura had passed away aged just 36.

No cause of death is currently known, although it’s understood he passed on Wednesday after he felt unwell and called an ambulance. The highly accomplished amateur wrestler had last wrestled in 2018 and was forced to retire after suffering a severe concussion that sidelined him for a year. He did, though, fight an MMA match last November, losing via rear-naked choke in the second round, and remained active in bodybuilding.