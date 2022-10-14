Charlotte and Naomi notes

– Charlotte Flair is scheduled to return to WWE soon, according to the Wrestling Observer. She has been away since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8. Since then she has tied the knot with AEW’s Andrade El Idolo, and underwent a minor procedure. Flair is currently a member of the SmackDown roster but there’s no word yet on if the new regime will keep her there.

– Becky Lynch is also getting closer to returning to the ring for WWE following her shoulder injury. We noted before how she was at last week’s RAW from St. Paul, MN. It’s likely that Lynch will remain on the RAW roster because husband Seth Rollins is also there. Lynch has been away since the post-SummerSlam edition of RAW, where she turned babyface and stood with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL.

– WWE is reportedly working on a new contract for Naomi, but there is no concrete update on when she and Sasha Banks might return. The Wrestling Observer notes that there are contract negotiations going on for what is believed to be a new contract since Naomi’s original deal was coming due before she and Banks walked out in May, but the talks are not finalized.

Naomi would still be bound by her old contract when it comes to possibly working elsewhere because WWE can freeze the deal due to time she’s missed. She cannot become a free agent without returning to WWE first, unless something else is worked out. It was noted that the two sides continue to talk the points out.