Cameron Grimes set for Raw

NXT’s Cameron Grimes is set to be at Monday’s RAW. PWInsider reports that Grimes is scheduled to be at RAW, likely to work the WWE Main Event tapings as other NXT stars have in recent weeks.

However, Grimes is apparently going to RAW to recruit two tag team partners for his match against The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid on Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT.

As noted, this week’s NXT saw The Schism challenge Grimes to a 3-on-1 bout. Grimes later said he considered the Handicap Match, agreeing with Gacy that Grimes has no one in NXT he can trust. Grimes then said this does not go for the rest of WWE, indicating that he would look at the main roster for two partners to face The Schism.