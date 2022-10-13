Spoilers: AEW Dark & Rampage tapings from 10/13 in Toronto

** The 10/18 edition of AEW Dark was tonight at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Here are full spoilers–

-Zack Clayton defeated Shane Saber in a quick match

-Hikaru Shida defeated Vanessa Kraven

-Danhausen defeated James Stone

-The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, 10, John Silver) defeated Zack Patterson, Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke and JT Producer

-Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Mo Jabari and Jake O’Reilly

-AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Jessie V, Steven Mainz and Kobe Durst

-Willow Nightingale defeated Seleziya Sparx

-Dante Martin defeated QT Marshall

-Ari Daivari defeated Brandon Cutler

-Athena defeated Alexia Nicole

-Lance Archer squashed a local wrestler, attacking him during the entrance and dragging him to the ring

-Aaron Solo defeated Serpentico

-Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura defeated Taylor Ryzing and one other wrestler

-Ricky Starks defeated Nick Comoroto

** The 10/14 edition of AEW Rampage was also taped tonight in Toronto. Below are spoilers-

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli defeated The Butcher and The Blade. Adam Page was shown watching from backstage. After the match, Moxley and Castagnoli gave babyface promos and Moxley sent a warning to Hangman

-Renee Paquette interviewed Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland backstage. There was some tension between the two with Lee questioning the need to cheat to win

-ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and The Jericho Appreciation Society comes to the ring. Anna Jay introduced ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia but their promo was interrupted by ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys. Castle challenged Jericho and the match was made for next week with Castle vs. Jericho with the title on the line

-Nyla Rose defeated Anna Jay. Vickie Guerrero raised a 1-0 sign for Rose. Rose came out still in possession of the AEW TBS Title but champion Jade Cargill and The Baddies attacked Rose and Marina Shafir after the match. Rose still managed to escape with Cargill’s title while Cargill fought off security

-Renee Paquette interviewed The Dark Order backstage. 10 vs. Rush was announced for next week and if 10 wins, Rush and his crew must leave The Dark Order alone

-Ethan Page quickly defeated Isaiah Kassidy. Page got a big ovation from the Canadian crowd. Stokely Hathaway tried to get in Kassidy’s face at one point for the interference but Matt Hardy got in his way. Per the stipulation, Hardy must now join The Firm. If Kassidy would’ve won, then Private Party were to be released from their contracts with The Firm, which were just bought on Dynamite from the Andrade Family Office

-Mark Henry interviewed the main event participants

-Shawn Spears and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR defeated The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona. FTR and Spears had good reactions. After the match, Maria Kanellis, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett came out to challenge FTR. Maria cut a heel promo before the heels beat up Spears and FTR. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and AEW TNT Champion Wardlow made the save, forcing the heels to retreat to the stage. In what may have been a post-show promo, Dax Harwood took the mic and said Bennett and Taven are the Wish.com version of FTR. Spears said there’s been a lot of speculation on his future but two months ago his mother passed away, and she was a Perfect Ten. Fans chanted for Spears’ mother. Spears said the last Mother’s Day he had with her, he made sure she was the first to know that he and Cassie Lee were expecting