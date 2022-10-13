Solo Sikoa talks forming a relationship with Roman Reigns after 20 years

Appearing on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, former NXT North American champion and Bloodline member Solo Sikoa revealed that he hadn’t seen Roman Reigns for around 20 years prior to Clash at the Castle where he made his debut.

Sikoa admitted he wasn’t really close with Reigns when they were growing up, mainly due to the age difference as he is 9 years younger than his twin brothers.

“He was always around at our house playing with my brothers because they were the same age and I was way, way younger than him. He was always around our house, but I think now coming into the business, I’m starting to get close with him,” Sikoa said.

Sikoa made a surprise appearance at the Clash at the Castle show in Cardiff and that’s where he saw his cousin for the first time in two decades. But now, there seems to be a better relationship since his main roster call-up.

“I mean, it’s Roman Reigns. He’s been running the game for a while now so I’m starting to form that relationship with him.”

Addressing his debut in Cardiff, Sikoa said the call came out of the blue.

“It was just one of those things where I got the call and this is what we want to do and this is how we want to bring you in, but I never expected it this way in front of 60,000 people. It was crazy. I’m still mind blown,” he said.











