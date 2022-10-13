Notes on Arianna Grace, Velvet Sky, Renee Paquette, and new WWE trademarks

– Santino Marella’s daughter Arianna Grace posted….

Hey you guys!!!! Sadly, I’m injured and will have surgery next week. I’m going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so I can get back to doing what I love, performing for all of YOU! I can’t wait to get back in the ring 🥺❤️🙏🏼 — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 13, 2022

– Velvet Sky tweeted…

Because Dixie Carter ruined our Spike TV deal. That and another REALLY bad “business” decision, brother. And before all 3 of her white knights come at me, I was there at the time and had seen first hand how it happened. We had a good thing on Spike TV too. https://t.co/9hzmP2ln36 — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) October 13, 2022

– Renee Paquette tweeted after making her AEW debut last night…

Tonight was stupid fun! Thanks for all the really sweet messages and response to me debuting with @AEW tonight! Toronto was SO loud!!! ❤️ 🇨🇦 🦫 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 13, 2022

– WWE has filed to trademark “Uncle Harper” & “Uncle Howdy”.

