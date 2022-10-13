News on Ronda Rousey, Eva Marie, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch

– Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attended Thursday Night Football…

– Eva Maria teasing a WWE return….

– Ronda Rousey reveals idea she pitched for the Extreme Rules that was turned down

During a live stream published to her YouTube channel, Rousey revealed an idea she pitched that ended up being turned down…

“I pitched the finish to be on thumbtacks. She would put down the thumbtacks and powerbomb me on the thumbtacks and then as a repeat of our finish before, I would go for the armbar on the thumbtacks and they would start counting the pin.

Then I would have to push up to my one shoulder. Like into the thumbtacks to keep the armbar… Liv would be like bite her hand, trying not to tap out and pass out face down into the thumbtacks and have her hand protect the face.”

