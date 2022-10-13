News on John Moxley, Eric Young, Crazzy Steve, and Cameron Grimes

– Eric Young’s multi-year deal has been extended til the end of 2022.

– It was also reported that Crazzy Steve also signed a multi-year contract around the same time as Eric Young. However, his contract is not up this year, reports Fightful

– Today I am officially a homeowner – NXT Cameron Grimes

“Today is the greatest moment of my life so far. In sixth grade, my father and I moved into my grandmother’s home and from then until I graduated high school, I shared a 100 sq ft room with my father. I then moved to Burlington, NC to continue to chase my dream. Through that process, I slept on every couch that I could possibly sleep on until I ran out of couches! Then I moved into our training facility and slept on the floor hiding the fact that I was living there. I then started to make it in wrestling, and then could afford to rent a place to live and have been renting for the past 7 years. Today marks the greatest moment for me because now I am officially a homeowner!”

– Jon Moxley addresses his future with #AEW now that he has signed a five-year contract

“I don’t plan on going anywhere else. It’s the best job in the world, and I’m very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling. That’s my focus, and that’s a joy. I love storytelling, I love promos, I love wrestling. I love coming up with ideas for other people, I love learning. For me, it’s a perfect fit.”

“I’m very excited about the future and what could possibly happen. I have no idea what will happen, just like I had no f—ing idea what was going to happen in 2019. So I can’t wait for what’s next.”











