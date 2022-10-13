Konosuke Takeshita looking forward to returning to AEW

Phil Johnson shared:

In a recent interview with PWMania.com, Konosuke Takeshita discussed a wide range of topics. During the conversation, Takeshita opened up about his time in AEW, says he can’t wait to return to an AEW ring, comments on Tony Khan, and more.

Here are some highlights:

Getting into Pro Wrestling:

“I had always dreamed of working as a professional wrestler and working in the ring in the United States. I wasn’t sure I would have an opportunity with AEW or any other organization, but I decided to go to the United States. That’s where I got the chance to have an AEW match on Dark Elevation.”

His relationship with Tony Khan:

“Tony Khan always appreciates when I have a good match. So when he gets excited about my matches, it makes me very happy and makes me want to wrestle harder next time. I want to do my best for him.”

Returning to AEW:

“I’m unilaterally saying I can’t wait to get back in the AEW ring. I hope the fans are waiting for me too.”

His future:

“Right now I am only thinking about doing my best in AEW. Of course, my goal is to challenge for the AEW World Title and become the champion. I am sure that would be a dream for Japanese wrestling fans.”

Takeshita also revealed he has a special move called Cinnabomb, commented on working with Adam Page, and more. You can read the complete interview at this link.