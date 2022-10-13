Impact Report, 10/13/22

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode of Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm. The Bound For Glory fall out starts tonight.

The show kicks off with Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander heading down the ramp to the ring in street clothes. He is fresh off a hard fought victory over Eddie Edwards. The fans show Josh a lot of love. Josh calls out his next challenger, Bully Ray. Bully won the Call Your Shot Battle Royal. Josh shows a lot of respect towards the two time former champion. Josh then asks Bully why he didn’t cash in when Josh was beaten up at the end of Bound for Glory. Bully asks Josh why didn’t as well. He names all the people stabbed in the back. Then states all his accomplishments. He says he has done it all. Now he wants to do it right. Bully says he is going to win the championship the right way. He says for once he wants to do what makes people talk about him in a positive manner. Steve Maclin walks out to the ramp. Steve says there is nothing Bully can do to make himself trustworthy. Maclin says your more dangerous behind the curtain than in front of it. Steve then talks about everyone he has beaten. What will it take to be recognized. Moose then walks out. Moose says step aside and let World Champions conduct business. Moose calls Bully a scumbag. Moose says that’s ok. He is one too. Moose then says Bully is the guy he has modeled. Just then Bobby Fish walks out and takes Moose’s mic from his hand. Fish makes fun of Moose, Maclin, and Bully. He says he is in his gear. He then looks at Josh and says you have never turned down a challenge. Fish challenges Josh to a match tonight in his hometown of Albany, NY. Josh accepts Fish’s challenge as Bully walks around the ring observing the situation.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley are interviewed backstage and they want another shot at the tag team champions. They walk into Heath and Rhino who just set a match of their own against The Kingdom.

Match 1. Tasha Steelz (with Savanah Evans) VS Killer Kelly (NO DQ MATCH)

Savanah attacks Kelly on the arena floor and tosses her in the ring and the bell starts the match. Kelly is is down, but quickly recovers and eventually plants Steelz in the middle turnbuckle. Savanah interferes again and slams Kelly, face first on the apron. Kelly just smiles. Steelz stays on the offensive, but Kelly just keeps smiling. Steelz offense eventually earns her a two count off a basement dropkick. Kelly then gets to her feet and locks on a sleeper, but Steelz backs her into the corner and punt kicks her in the face. Steelz then locks on a cross-face. Kelly stands out of it and Alabama slams Steelz. Kelly grabs a chair from the floor. Steelz blocks the chair, but eats several clotheslines. After a punt kick, Kelly gets a two count. Kelly puts Steelz in the rack and drops her to the mat. Evans enters the ring and holds Kelly. Steelz gets the chair, but Kelly kicks her away. Kelly hits Evans with the chair, but Steelz wraps a chain around Kelly’s face. Kelly then reverse the chain. She then uses the Killer Klutch with chain and Steelz submits.

Winner by submission, Killer Kelly

Zicky Dice and Johnny Swinger have a comedy segment with Fandango. Meanwhile Sami Callihan is shown beating up some security with a lead pipe.

Scott D’Amore is shown backstage congratulating Josh Alexander on his win. Scott agrees with everyone that Bully Ray is a cancer. He told him to beware.

Match 2. 6 Way, X-Division Match Kenny King VS Laredo Kid VS Black Taurus VS Trey Miguel VS Yuya Uemura VS Alex Zayne

This match is total chaos. Everyone is landing spots to the floor. It appears only two competitors can be in the ring at once. We go to a quick break. Now everyone is in the ring and Kenny King takes out everyone with a huge blockbuster, that chained into a series of reverse DDTs. Zayne kicks King and Yuya takes Zayne out. King spinebusters Miguel. Laredo Kid makes the save. He then hits a tiger driver on King. Yuya crossbodies King off the top. Taurus hits a pop up Samoan Drop on Yuya. Zayne rannas Taurus off the top rope. Miguel hits a vicious spinning neckbreaker on Zayne and it is over.

Winner. Trey Miguel

New X Division Champion, Frankie Kazarian is greeted by Mike Bailey and Trey Miguel. Bailey is very respectful and Miguel brings up his fresh win. Frankie walks off saying the we will see what the future brings.

Match 3. Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw VS The Death Dolls, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie and Jessica (aka Havok)

Taya and Jessica are the new Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions, fresh off their win over Green and Purrazzo at Bound for Glory. The Death Dolls start the match working over Green for a few mins in their corner. Green gets to Purrazzo, but Taya clotheslines them both. Rosemary tags in and bites the head of Purrazzo and then locks on a upside down. Green tags in and finally gains an advantage on Taya. Shaw tags in and hits a spinning suplex. Green, Deonna and Shaw exchange several tags and work over Taya. eventually Rosemary tags in and hits a sling blade on Shaw. Shaw back elbows and then hits a back breaker on Rosemary. Rosemary avoids a pump kick and spears Shaw. Purrazzo and Green make the save. Taya and Jessica try to clear the ring, but fail. Shaw hits a knee strike on Rosemary and gets the pin.

Winners. Gisele Shaw, Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green.

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray have an exchange backstage. Tommy begs him to not make him look like a fool for bringing him back to Impact. Bully says he won’t and don’t doubt him. They agree to tag up at some point.

Honor No More members, Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom cut a promo with Vincent and PCO. PCO speaks, screaming Eddie’s name, not in a nice way. Maria and the Kingdom say they will right HNM’s course.

Match 4. Matt Cardona (making his return) VS Bhupinder Gujjar

Matt and Gujjar tie up. Matt is playing the heel. Gujjar is quicker to the punch on all exhanges. Matt finally goads Gujjar to the floor. He rams him into the apron and then back breakers him to the floor. Gujjar is immediately attacked as he enters the ring. He hits a Rude Awakening for a two count. Matt misses a missile dropkick. He is also bleeding from the mouth. Matt then eats a clothesline. After a sling blade, punt kick and rip cord knee strike, Gujjar gets a two count off a Samoan Drop. Brian Myers enters and distracts Gujjar. Cardona hits Radio Silence and it is over.

Winner by pinfall. Matt Cardona

Match 5. Main Event. Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander VS Bobby Fish