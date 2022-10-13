Edge lands recurring role on series

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been added to the cast of “Percy Jackson and The Olympians” on Disney+, according to Variety. He was announced for the cast along with Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy.

“Percy Jackson” is based on Rick Riordan’s novels of the same name. Edge’s recurring guest star role will see him portray Ares, the God of War. Ares is described as, “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

The Disney Branded Television show is currently in production in Vancouver, British Columbia. Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot with James Bobin as the director. Steinberg and his producing partner Dan Shotz are overseeing the series and serve as Executive Producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and DJ Goldberg. 20th Television is the studio. Salke was formerly the president of Touchstone Television and originally put the show into development.

Here is the official synopsis for the series: “‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.”