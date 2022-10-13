Drew McIntyre looks back at his WWE debut

Wednesday marked 15 years since Drew McIntyre made his WWE debut.

McIntyre debuted with WWE on the October 12, 2007 edition of SmackDown. He was accompanied to the ring by the legendary Dave Taylor, for a win over Brett Major (aka Matt Cardona, Zack Ryder). He defeated Brian Major (aka Curt Hawkins, Impact Digital Media Champion Brian Myers) the following week. Drew ended up going to RAW, then back to the FCW developmental territory, and back to the main roster before being released on June 12, 2014. He then had runs with ICW in the UK, EVOLVE, Impact Wrestling and other promotions, before returning to WWE in April 2017. He has been there ever since, and is currently a top star for the company.

McIntyre marked the milestone on Twitter, and took a light jab at his good friend Sheamus.

“15 years ago this fresh faced kid made his @WWE debut. I had only been in America for about 2 weeks, the titantron got my name wrong, and I didn’t know what a hard-cam was or how to find it. Craziest part is I’m still 37 years younger than @WWESheamus,” McIntyre wrote with a clip from the SmackDown match.

Sheamus responded with, “Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger After Almost Banger.”

