Chris Bey re-signs with Impact

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that Chris Bey has signed a new multi-year contract with Impact. Bey said he believes in what Impact is doing, and he has unfinished business.

“I want to be at the forefront of Impact Wrestling,” Bey said. “I believe in the company, I believe in our team and I believe where we are going. I have unfinished business with the company that I look forward to making a reality.”

Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore said Bey is a major piece in the future of the company.

“Chris Bey was part of a generation who grew up dreaming of competing inside an Impact Wrestling ring,” D’Amore said. “Two years ago, when the wrestling world was buzzing about where this ‘can’t-miss prospect’ was going to commit, Chris chose to fulfill his childhood dream and make Impact Wrestling his home, even with multiple offers in front of him.

“Now, two years later, with an amazing X Division title reign already under his belt, Bey has cemented his claim as one of the stars to lead our sport into a bright future. We are honored and excited to announce that Chris has again chosen Impact Wrestling to remain his home for years to come.”

Bey continues to put a focus on his hip-hop career as well. He has a new album coming out later this month. Barrasso noted that Bey re-signing marks a significant moment for the future of Impact.

“I’m excited about where we’re going,” Bey said. “Bet on Bey—it’s going to be groundbreaking.”

Bey debuted for Impact in November 2018, and worked several matches in 2018 and 2019. He became an X-Division regular in 2020, and is a one-time former X-Division Champion. Bey made his NJPW debut in November 2020 in the Super J-Cup Tournament, as a part of Impact’s working relationship with NJPW, and he has been a member of The Bullet Club since September 2021.