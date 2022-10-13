Ariel Helwani talks frustrating interview with Tony Khan

Pro Wrestling and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani says he recently conducted one of the most frustrating interviews of his career, with AEW President, CEO, General & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

We noted before how Khan appeared on The MMA Hour with Helwani to promote last week’s AEW Dynamite Third Anniversary show. The video, seen below, was uploaded on Wednesday, October 5 ahead of Dynamite that night. Helwani discussed the interview this week on The MMA Hour, and commented on why the interview was so bad for him.

Helwani said the interview with Khan was “one of the most frustrating, and to a degree, not-so-fun interviews of his career.”

Helwani noted how Khan didn’t want to answer anything in regards to the future of CM Punk in AEW, how Khan was feeling, and other topics.

“He didn’t want to answer anything,” Helwani said. “You’re going to come on and promote X, Y, and Z, great. And I’ll play that dance with you. I did, at the beginning. But you got to give us something, to not even tell me how you were feeling. I’m not asking for specifics, alright fine I am, but is Punk going to wrestle for you, is he coming back, you don’t want to get into it, fine. But tell me how you were feeling. Give me something.”

Khan refused to comment on Punk’s future and the fallout from the recent backstage fight at All Out, which saw Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel go at it with AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. When Helwani asked about details on suspensions and the status of those involved in the fight, he once again noted that this was something he did not want to talk about. It’s been reported that AEW is not commenting on the incident due to potential legal action, and that the threat of legal action has stalled everything.

Khan has not publicly responded to Helwani as of this writing.

Below is a clip of Helwani discussing Khan, along with the full interview from last week: