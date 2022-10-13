AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 983,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 5.29% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.038 million viewers for the Third Anniversary show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.32 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 3.03% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.32 key demographic rating represents 417,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 3.02% from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.32 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #32 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #28 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest total audience and key demo rating since the House of The Dragon episode on August 17. This was the seventeenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the twelfth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with four other episodes. Sports competition from last night included the MLB Division game on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX network TV channel, plus two NHL games on TNT, two NBA pre-season games on ESPN, College Football on ESPN2, Liga MX on TUDN, and two UEFA Champions League games on TUDN. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 5.29% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 3.03% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 35.21% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 14.28% from the previous year. The 2021 episode was a Saturday Night Dynamite show.

The MLB game between the Padres and the Dodgers at 8:30pm on FS1 topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.81 key demographic rating, also drawing 3.108 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.539 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo rating for the #12 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 7.161 million viewers, also drawing a 0.67 key demo rating. The MLB game between the Padres and the Dodgers topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.95 rating, also drawing 4.196 million viewers.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the debut of Renee Paquette, in-ring promos from “Hangman” Adam Page, MJF and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe teaming up vs. opponents TBA, Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy, Billy Gunn vs. Swerve Strickland, Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defending against Bryan Danielson, plus AEW World Trios Champion PAC defends the AEW All-Atlantic Title against new champion Orange Cassidy, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode: 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 28 Episode: 990,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode: 1.038 million viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

October 12 Episode: 983,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Canada debut episode)

October 19 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode