Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 10/12

Oct 12, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

Next week’s AEW Dark:Elevation matches were taped tonight in Toronto before AEW Dynamite began. Here are spoilers-

-Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Jeremy Prophet & Jessica Leary

-Kazarian defeated unknown local wrestler

-Athena defeated Jody Threat

-The Butcher & The Blade defeated The Voros Twins

-Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Junior Benito & Dylan Davis

-Serena Deeb & Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne & Skye Blue

-The Gunn Club defeated The Bollywood Boyz, formerly of WWE in their AEW debuts

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rachael Ellering

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal