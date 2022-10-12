Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 10/12
Next week’s AEW Dark:Elevation matches were taped tonight in Toronto before AEW Dynamite began. Here are spoilers-
-Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Jeremy Prophet & Jessica Leary
-Kazarian defeated unknown local wrestler
-Athena defeated Jody Threat
-The Butcher & The Blade defeated The Voros Twins
-Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Junior Benito & Dylan Davis
-Serena Deeb & Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne & Skye Blue
-The Gunn Club defeated The Bollywood Boyz, formerly of WWE in their AEW debuts