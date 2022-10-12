Renee Paquette officially signs with AEW

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce that Renee Paquette has signed with the company.

“Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

Paquette responded with, “Hi [wave emoji] missed you guys [kiss face emoji] LFG!!! [fist emoji]”

Paquette will join the AEW broadcast team during tonight’s Dynamite from Toronto.

It was reported earlier that WWE tried to get Paquette to return to the company for their recent commentary changes, but she turned them down. WWE sources expected that she denied the offer because she was headed to AEW. It was believed that she could debut as soon as tonight’s Dynamite from her hometown.

#AEWDynamite goes live soon at 8pm ET / 7pm CT https://t.co/5beicM4Zao — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2022