Mustafa Ali: “I am done standing in line”

Mustafa Ali posted a short film on his Twitter account earlier today, where he voices a heated, emotional monologue, saying that he’s “done.”

Ali noted in the clip, “I’m done being here. I’m done being where I’ve always been. Everyone keeps asking me why I picked a fight with Bobby Lashley. Why didn’t I just stay down? And listen, as complicated as it gets up over here, the answer is simple. It’s … I’m just done.”

He continued, “I am done standing in line and waiting for my number to get called, a number that we all know was never going to get called in the first place. I’m done being the victim! I am done blaming other people! I am done complaining about what I don’t have! I’m done not fighting! I’m done with it! I’ve got to fight! It’s on me! This is World War Me!”

He added, “So to everyone in that locker room, the next time you lock eyes with me, brother, it’s not just an opponent you are staring it, you are staring at a problem! Realize that you are facing a man who is willing to die before he lets his own dreams die! Go at it. Knock me down. I promise you, I promise you, you’re not going to keep me down.”











