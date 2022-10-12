Matt Cardona would welcome the WWE call

In an interview with Metro, Zack Ryder said that while he isn’t trying to get back to WWE, he still has dreams of succeeding there. He noted that if Triple H called him, he would answer. Here are highlights:

On returning to WWE:

“I’m not trying to get back to WWE. But I’d lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden – of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 – that’s the area code for Stamford, Connecticut – of course I’d pick up. But right now, I’m focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible.”

On his independent run:

“These past years have been the most successful I’ve been in my whole wrestling career. And that’s pretty crazy considering I don’t really work WWE or AEW, the top two companies. If I didn’t have WWE, I wouldn’t have had this canvas to paint on, so to speak. WWE set me up for that! And I’ve said since I left WWE, I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong, I don’t have a chip on my shoulder, I’m just trying to prove myself right and my fans right.”

On his current goals:

“Right now I’m trying to prove that you don’t necessarily need to be in WWE or AEW to be a successful pro wrestler. But of course, the WWE Championship is something I think about every single day when I wake up, that is definitely always on my mind. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t. I think if you’re in this business, to be a world champion is the goal you should have. And for me personally, it’s the bees – the WWE Championship.”











