Matches for next week’s NXT

Several matches have been announced for next week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT. It’s also been announced that there will be more crossover between the WWE brands next week.

Next week’s NXT will feature Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez playing “Pick Your Poison” before their Halloween Havoc match. Perez will be on Friday’s SmackDown to pick blue brand Superstar to face Jade next Tuesday night. Jade will then be on Monday’s RAW to pick a red brand Superstar that will face Perez the following night. Jade is going to RAW as a guest of The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley.

Next week’s NXT will also feature Cameron Grimes and two mystery partners from the main roster vs. The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid. This week’s NXT saw Gacy and The Dyad challenge Grimes to a 3-on-1 match after he attacked them during the Triple Threat that saw Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeat The Dyad and Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Grimes later responded and admitted to McKenzie Mitchell that Gacy was right when he said Grimes has no one in NXT he can trust. Grimes then said that doesn’t go for the rest of WWE, indicating that he will be calling on a few RAW or SmackDown Superstars to face The Schism next week.

Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre has also been announced for next Tuesday night. This week’s NXT saw Fyre continue her feud against Toxic Attraction with a win over Jacy Jayne. After the match, Deville hit Fyre with a sneak attack from the crowd, and the segment ended with Deville, Jayne and Gigi Dolin putting Deville through the announce table with a Shield-style powerbomb. Deville later said she came to NXT because despite their past differences, she and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose are still best friends, and Fyre can’t just abduct the best NXT Women’s Champion of all-time without facing any repercussions. Rose is off for a few weeks due to the passing of her brother. Deville then announced that she will be waiting in the ring for Fyre next week, but if she chooses to show up, she won’t make it to Halloween Havoc to challenge Rose.

Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott was added to the NXT line-up for next week as well. Elliott and Quinn have had issues for a few weeks now. Last week’s NXT show saw Hank Walker defeat Quinn in his first match as a contracted NXT Superstar. After the match, Elliott stopped Quinn from attacking him. This week’s NXT show featured a backstage segment where Walker promised to have Elliott’s back when he faces Quinn next Tuesday.

Channing “Stacks” will be in action next week against a mystery opponent of Tony D’Angelo’s choosing. This week’s NXT saw Stacks take a loss to Wes Lee, in an attempt to get payback for D’Angelo suffering a torn PCL during his match with Lee a few weeks back. After the loss, a disappointed D’Angelo confronted Stacks in the locker room and reminded him of his own words, about how actions have consequences. D’Angelo announced that Stacks will have another match next week, but he did not name the opponent. Stacks kept asking to find out who he will face, but D’Angelo said he will know it when the music hits.

Below is the current line-up for next week’s go-home NXT-

* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc

* The Schism vs. Cameron Grimes and two partners from the main roster

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. SmackDown Superstar to be chosen by Roxanne Perez on Friday night

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. RAW Superstar to be chosen by Cora Jade on Monday night