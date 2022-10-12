Dave Mastiff opens up about learning from Triple H, his WWE NXT UK release, NXT Europe

Phil Johnson shared:

In a recent interview with PWMania.com, former WWE NXT UK star Dave Mastiff discussed a wide range of topics. During the conversation, Mastiff opened up about his time learning from Triple H, his NXT UK release, NXT Europe, and more. You can read the entire interview by clicking here. Here are some highlights:

Learning from Triple H:

“Everyone you train with has a different perspective on pro wrestling. You need to take the best from each one you encounter. I felt fortunate that people like Robbie and Regal always has time for me and looked out for me. People may not realize but those two gents had a significant impact on my career even before signing with WWE. Learning from Triple H was also wonderful because he just has so much attention to detail. He’s a fantastic leader too I believe.”

His WWE NXT UK release:

“No rumblings. We had a meeting and we’re told it was closing. We were told the Europe thing was in the pipeline. They then made a press release seconds after. Then we all got a calls releasing us.”

NXT Europe:

“Nothing. Anything that’s said is guess work by anyone. They need to do a lot of work before it comes to fruition and it would need to be the right offer for me.”

Mastiff also revealed the most invaluable lessons he learned from the trainers at WWE and commented on working NXT Takeover among other topics. You can check out the complete interview at this link.












