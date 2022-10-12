Daniel Cormier on Extreme Rules: “I had the time of my life”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier said that he had the “time of his life” at Extreme Rules where he served as the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

Speaking to ESPN MMA, Cormier admitted that he was nervous and forgot the ending of the match a few times and had to keep asking questions before he walked out.

“I was so nervous but once I walked out there, it was so fun. The energy of the crowd is like second to none,” DC said. “But to remember all the points of what you’re supposed to do in the match, dude, it was amazing!”

He also said that fans at ringside were heckling him and telling him to climb up the cage to continue his duties when both Riddle and Rollins went up on the platform.

“Then when Riddle jumped off the top I was like…man! I couldn’t believe that I was actually in that moment,” he continued.

The former champ also said that he talked with WWE about doing something else in the future, but first, he has to get in shape and lose some of the baggage.

“It was a good time and again, I’ve earned a new amount of respect for the performers inside the wrestling ring,” he said. “I had the time of my life.”

Former UFC Double champion Daniel Cormier when he appeared at WWE Extreme Rules as the special guest referee today.












