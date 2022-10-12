Chris Jericho on if he will be booed at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Toronto

ROH World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with NOW Toronto to promote his title match against Chris Jericho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Toronto, Canada. He commented on if he expects to get booed tonight-

“The great thing about AEW is: it really doesn’t matter. People are going to cheer who they’re going to cheer for. I mean Jericho Appreciation Society are the heels. We’re sports entertainers and we’re going to desecrate the legacy of the championship. I’m facing Bryan Danielson, who is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. But it’s Chris Jericho in Canada for the first time with AEW. I expect a monstrous reaction for both of us. As long as they’re making noise, it’s all I care about. But if you had to ask me, gun to the head, I think I’m probably going to be pretty popular in Canada. Even though Toronto is thousands of kilometers away from Winnipeg.”