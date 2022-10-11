WWE reportedly interested in Matt Taven

We noted before how several talents finished up with Impact Wrestling at Saturday’s post-Bound For Glory TV tapings – Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Vincent, and Mia Yim. Now a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that WWE is interested in signing Taven.

There’s no word yet on if Taven would be interested in signing with WWE. It wasn’t clear if WWE is looking to bring Taven to the main roster, but he likely would have to go through WWE NXT first. It’s also believed that NJPW would have interest in Taven, Bennett and Kanellis due to their history there.

Taven and Bennett are the current Impact World Tag Team Champions, but they will defend the titles against Heath and Rhino on the October 20 Impact episode, which was taped this past weekend. This will be their final match with Impact.

FOLLOW

THE

TREND pic.twitter.com/qkO30j0G7n — ᴛʜᴇ ᴛʀᴇɴᴅ MʌTT TʌVEN (@MattTaven) October 11, 2022











