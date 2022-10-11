The Rock on Roman Reigns

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he is The Head of The Table, not Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As seen in the video below, Rock spoke to Erin Lim Rhodes of E!’s The Rundown while on his Black Adam promotional tour, and was asked who The Head of The Table is.

“Who is [the] Head of the Table? Without saying any names, you’re looking into his eyes right now,” Rock responded.

Rock was asked if that meant he was confirming a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in April of next year.

“I am not confirming that at all. No. No, I am not [laughs],” Rock responded. “Though I’m gonna get a text from him after he watches this.”

Rock added that he loves the idea of being involved at WrestleMania, but there are so many other variables that must come into play before that can happen.

“I love the idea of a WrestleMania,” Rock said. “And I’m close to a lot of people there, but very close to one in particular, who we’ve talked about this. So, I like it. There’s just so many other variables that have to come into play, but I’m a fan, because I’m a promoter at heart too, so I’m a fan of promoting an event and what could that be. So I love WrestleMania, and I love that world.”











