Notes from this week’s WWE Raw

– Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage for last night’s WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on if WWE is interested in signing the former ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. As noted, Vincent finished up with Impact Wrestling this past weekend, along with Maria Kanellis, Mike Taven and Mike Bennett.

– WWE Hall of Famers DX celebrated their 25th Anniversary to close last night’s RAW season premiere. It was confirmed ahead of time that the DX members appearing would be Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. While AEW star Billy Gunn was not booked to appear on RAW for obvious reasons, Fightful Select reports that WWE at least tossed around the idea of trying to get Gunn to appear.

– WWE did not hide Brock Lesnar backstage at the Barclays Center last night, at least to the degree they have with prior appearances. Lesnar’s return was circled internally as far back as Saturday morning. As noted, Lesnar destroyed Bobby Lashley last night, which allowed Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title from Lashley. Lesnar has been challenged to show up at next week’s RAW from Oklahoma City to fight Lashley, but WWE has not confirmed Lesnar for the show as of this writing.











