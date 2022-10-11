News for next week’s Raw

It was recently reported that Elias was returning to the WWE storylines after the Ezekiel storyline was nixed, and now WWE has confirmed that he will be back next Monday night on RAW.

It looks like the new feud between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will also continue next week. We noted before how Lesnar returned on RAW and took out Lashley, which led to Seth Rollins capturing the WWE United States Title from Lashley. RAW later featured a backstage segment where Lashley called on Lesnar to show up next week so he can prove that “The Beast is nothing but a little bitch.”

Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz also looks to take place next Monday with two stipulations. After weeks of issues between the two, this week’s RAW saw Lumis attack The Miz again while Maryse was throwing a birthday celebration for her husband. Miz later approached WWE Hall of Famers DX backstage and wanted to speak with Triple H because he’s tired of being tormented by Lumis, and will do anything to get rid of him. “Road Dogg” Brian James and Shawn Michaels proposed a singles match for next week and if Miz wins, Lumis must leave forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract (and he gets to leave with Miz’s “balls”).

Below is the current line-up for next week’s RAW from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK-

* Elias returns

* Bobby Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar

* Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz – if Miz wins, Lumis will be gone forever, but if Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract