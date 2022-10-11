New NXT match for tonight

WWE has announced a Triple Threat to determine who will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly next. The match will feature Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid of The Dyad.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT show:

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal in the non-title opener

-Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

-Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

-Best of 3 Finale to determine final entrant in NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. The Dyad to determine the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly