New matches confirmed for NXT Halloween Havoc

Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom on tonight’s NXT to win their Best of 3 series, and earn the final spot in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc.

Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller has also been announced for NXT. This will be a “Spin the Wheel & Make the Deal” match but they have not chosen the stipulation yet.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre was also confirmed.

Here is the updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday 10/22 in Orlando-

-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs. Alba Fyre

-Spin the Wheel & Make the Deal – TBA: Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller

-Vacant NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

-Ambulance Match: Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp (Brutus Creed gets a rematch with Kemp if Creed wins, Brutus must leave NXT if Kemp wins)

-Spin the Wheel & Make the Deal – Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez

-NXT Championship Triple Threat: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh