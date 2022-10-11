MLW to begin airing on Pro Wrestling TV

A new report from Sports Illustrated notes that MLW is joining Pro Wrestling TV, a streaming and on-demand network linear channel that offers 24/7 pro wrestling content. MLW CEO Court Bauer confirmed that the partnership will officially begin Thursday, November 3 with the Battle Riot IV event. MLW Fusion will then air on PWTV each Thursday night at 8pm ET.

“Pro Wrestling TV is our new home for streaming,” Bauer said. “It kicks off in November with Battle Riot IV. We’re bringing our weekly series, Fusion, and we have some big projects coming in 2023.”

Bauer noted how one element that makes PWTV so appealing is their content being available free-of-charge. PWTV launched back in April and already features the Women’s Wrestling Army promotion led by Maria Kanellis, plus Control Your Narrative and AAA Lucha Libre, among others.

“It’s so important to be on a streaming service that is free for viewers,” Bauer said. “Now, on PWTV, people will be able to access our specials and our weekly show, and it’s all going to be free. We’ll still have a linear presence on cable, as well as our long-term partner with BeIN Sports, which we’ll be sharing more about soon.

Bauer also confirmed that eventually the entire MLW library will be available on PWTV.

“Over time, our entire catalog will be available on PWTV. Since it dates back 20 years, we’ll be migrating it over in batches. You’ll be able to watch CM Punk from 2002, as well as Jacob Fatu and Microman from 2022,” Bauer added.

PWTV President Brandon Blackburn says he plans to build the platform into a destination for wrestling fans. He is thrilled to add MLW to the network as a centerpiece to programming, noting that MLW is their biggest acquisition so far.

“The acquisition of MLW is our biggest to date,” Blackburn told SI. “We both share the same passion of creating something of real value for the pro wrestling fan. More original content is going to arrive in 2023, so we’re looking to build with MLW and help bring them to new heights.”

MLW Battle Riot IV was taped back on June 23 in New York City, in front of a sold-out Melrose Ballroom. It featured a big title change, Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s final MLW matches, a Falls Count Anywhere match for the MLW World Heavyweight Title, the Battle Riot match, and more. The Battle Riot airing on PWTV will feature exclusive content from the MLW exit of Kross and Scarlett.

“We’re loading up our episodes and making sure we give the fans everything we have,” Bauer said. “There is a lot happening on this platform, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

While MLW Fusion will air Thursdays at 8pm ET on PWTV, the show will also continue to air on BeIN Sports on Saturdays. There’s no word yet on if Fusion will continue to air on YouTube at some point during the week. MLW has not aired a new episode of Fusion since July. Following the Battle Riot episode on PWTV, MLW will begin to air matches taped with their Super Series in September, and then content filmed at the Fightland TV taping on Sunday, October 30 in Philadelphia.