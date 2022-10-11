Matt on Jeff Hardy’s future: “I just want him to get better”

On a recent appearance with Busted Open Radio, Matt Hardy took the time to provide an update on his younger brother Jeff Hardy (per Wrestling Inc). Referencing his bother’s struggles in the context of sharing his own experiences with addiction in the past, Matt was willing to share his hopes and optimism regarding Jeff. You can read a few highlights and listen to the full episode below.

On his hopes for Jeff’s future:

“I just want him to get better, even if Jeff never wrestles another day in his life. I want him to be healthy, and it’s important for him to be healthy and happy, because he has two beautiful daughters, he has a very loving wife who has stuck by his side through thick and through thin, and the most important thing I want for my brother is for him to be healthy.”

On Jeff’s current status and recovery:

“He seems to be doing really well. The conversations I’ve had with him have been really, really good, and the most important barometer, I think, of all these things, is that his wife Beth is super happy with his progress and where he’s at in life, and I think that’s probably most important.”











