WWE NXT Report – 10/11/22

– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Vic Joseph welcomes us and he’s joined by his new broadcast colleague, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Booker is glad to be here.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal

We go right to the ring for tonight’s non-title opener and out first comes NXT Champion Bron Breakker to a big pop. We see footage of Ilja Dragunov arriving backstage. Out next comes Javier Bernal. He’s accompanied by JD McDonagh, who joins the announcers for commentary.

The bell rings and Bernal talks some trash, then swings and misses. Breakker attacks and goes to work on Bernal. Breakker backs Bernal into the corner and lets him out. They lock up again and Bron goes to work on the arm. Bron clotheslines Bernal and grounds him by the arm.

Breakker keeps control of Bernal by his arm. Bernal tries to use his speed to mount some offense but Breakker nails a lariat. Breakker tosses Bernal across the ring. Bernal counters a shot and kicks Bron, then unloads on him with punches and forearms. The referee backs Bernal off and fans boo but he stands tall and poses. Bernal taunts Breakker now but Breakker is angry. Breakker with two flying shoulders. Bernal leaps but Breakker snatches him out of the air with a big slam.

Breakker runs into a boot in the corner. Bernal goes to the second rope but Breakker presses him to the mat. Breakker presses Bernal high int he air now, while staring at JD, then drops him into the powerslam for the pin to win.

Winner: Bron Breakker

– After the match, Breakker stands tall as the music hits. He’s still staring McDonagh down as the referee hands him the NXT Title belt. We go to replays. McDonagh enters the ring now after Breakker poses in the corner. They face off in the middle of the ring as fans chant “Dragunov!” now. The music hits and out comes Dragunov to a pop. All three Halloween Havoc headliners are in the ring now facing off. JD drops Dragunov out of nowhere with a headbutt, then unloads on Bron, beating him into the corner. Bron fights out of the corner but JD knees him. Ilja charges with the Moscow Torpedo but JD moves and Dragunov takes Bron down. JD retreats to the floor and smirks back at the ring as Dragunov stands tall over Breakker. Dragunov holds the NXT Title belt over Breakker as JD looks on.

– We get a brief pre-recorded promo from Alba Fyre to hype her feud with Toxic Attraction and tonight’s match with Jacy Jayne.

– We get a promo for the Best of 3 Series finale between Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Back to commercial.

Best of 3 Series Finale: Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Best of 3 Series finale between Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The winner of this match will also earn the final spot in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. Out first comes Axiom as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Nathan Frazer is out next.

The bell rings and they star trading holds and counters as fans do dueling chants. Axiom works on Frazer’s arm now. Frazer counters out of the corner and they run the ropes. Frazer leaps over Axiom but Axiom yanks him out of the air, face-first into the mat. They tangle on the mat and Frazer covers for 2.

More back and forth between the two before we get a stalemate and a “NXT!” chant. They trade more counters for another stalemate. The dueling chants start back up as Axiom takes Frazer down and grounds him. Axiom covers for 2. More counters and pin attempts on the mat. Axiom yanks Frazer’s arm over the top rope from the apron, then goes to the top. Frazer leaps up to the top with him but he gets sent to the apron. Frazer springboards up for a move but Axiom slams him hard into the edge of the turnbuckles. They both land hard and we go back to commercial with the referee checking on Frazer.

Back from the break and Frazer has Axiom in a Boston Crab. Axiom breaks free and delivers some unique offense, including a sliding German suplex while Axiom is on the second rope. Axiom flies from the top with a big crossbody for a close 2 count. Axiom with a Fisherman’s suplex for a close 2 count.

Axiom gets sent out to the floor in front of the announcers. Frazer goes for a moonsault from the apron, and catches Axiom to turn it into an inverted DDT. The referee counts now. Frazer gets back in at 6. Axiom makes it back in right before the 10. Frazer dropkicks Axiom as soon as he comes back in. Frazer goes to the top for the corkscrew 450 Splash but Axiom catches him into an armbar. Frazer tries to power up for a powerbomb but Axiom takes him back down into a submission. Axiom goes for a Rings of Saturn but Frazer gets his foot on the bottom rope to break it up. Fans chant “NXT!” now.

Frazer goes to springboard in from the apron but Axiom knocks him out of the air, to the floor. Axiom flies from the top, taking Frazer back down on the floor. Axiom brings it back in and goes to the top but Frazer leaps to the top with him for a superplex. Frazer goes for the Falcon Arrow but Axiom takes him down into a submission. Axiom breaks free with a kick. Frazer counters and rocks him. Axiom with a big forearm. Frazer misses and eats a kick. They both charge but collide and both go down.

Fans applaud and chant “NXT!” again. Frazer and Axiom trade shots from their knees now. Axiom back-slides Frazer into a 2 count. Frazer with a superkick. Axiom fights back. Frazer charges but runs into a big knee strike. Axiom charges but Frazer grabs his leg. Axiom drops down for a pin attempt. They trade counters and pin attempts real quick on the mat, but Frazer drops down onto Axiom and holds it for the pin to win the series and earn the Halloween Havoc spot.

Winner: Nathan Frazer

– After the match, Frazer stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Axiom and Frazer shake hands and embrace in the middle of the ring now. Frazer raises Axiom’s arm again as fans chant for them.

– McKenzie Mitchell stops Ilja Dragunov out in the parking lot. They talk about what happened earlier until Grayson Waller comes running by, laughing. He knows Dragunov is a fan of his. They have some words and Waller says no one cares about Mitchell’s feelings. He also mentions how Dragunov wanted an edge for his Halloween Havoc match, but he needs no edge when he faces Apollo Crews at Halloween Havoc. Dragunov asks Waller why he’s wearing his grandmother’s sunglasses. Waller says he’s not, it’s just that Crews tried blinding him last week and h is eyes are still sensitive. He asks Dragunov why he’s changing the subject. They have some words and Waller talks about a match. Dragunov accepts but Waller didn’t mean for that to happen. Dragunov walks off and Waller blames McKenzie.

– Valentina Feroz is backstage with Sanga. She asks him to be in her corner tonight, and he says he’s always with her. Feroz warms up until Indi Hartwell walks in. She says this may be Feroz’s jungle, but tonight this is Indi’s ring, and she will see Feroz out there. Indi walks off and Sanga tells Feroz to relax.

– Back from the break and we get a new video package from Apollo Crews, which includes shots from his attack on Grayson Waller last week. Crews says your view of the world is shaped by how you allow yourself to see it from your own lens. Most people live their entire lives through a forced perspective, seeing things in an uncomplicated way but changing one detail can greatly alter how you visualize the things around you, and now you see things you never saw coming. Crews says he waited two long months for the day to come where he got to face Waller, and at Halloween Havoc we will see what happens. We see the Chucky horror icon laughing with cut-scenes of various Halloween-related images. Crews shakes the images out of his head. Crews tells Waller he will focus his perspective on his way to his ultimate goal, the NXT Title, and at Halloween Havoc he will leave Waller in the dark.

Valentina Feroz vs. Indi Hartwell

We go back to the ring and Valentina Feroz is out with Sanga. Out next comes Indi Hartwell.

The bell rings and they go at it, locking up. Indi takes it to the ropes and holds Feroz there while the referee counts. Indi shoves Feroz out of the ring. Feroz rushes back in but takes a knee to the gut. Indi slams Feroz in the middle of the ring, and again. Indi covers for 2.

Indi grounds Feroz with a headlock now. Veer Mahaan comes walking out to ringside. Sanga steps over and Veer is saying something in his ear. Veer turns around and walks away. Sanga seems a bit conflicted. Sanga now follows Veer to the back, leaving Feroz on her own. Feroz tries to fight back but Indi cuts her off.

Indi with a Torture Rack submission but Feroz fights free and takes her down by the arm. Indi fights free and slams Feroz again. More back and forth between the two. Feroz drops Indi for a 2 count. Feroz notices Sanga is gone. She nails double knees and a dropkick to Indi for a 2 count.

Indi sends Feroz to the apron but misses a back elbow. Indi nails a big superplex from the second rope, bringing Feroz in from the apron. Indi covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Indi Hartwell

– After the match, Indi stands tall as the music hits. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly are above the crowd on the platform now, congratulating Indi and mocking fans. They are here to watch the Triple Threat, to see the fans beat the hell out of each other, all to earn a title shot. They go on cracking jokes about American sports culture, then cheer themselves on.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. The Dyad

The music hits and out first comes Edris Enofe and Malik Blade for our Triple Threat to determine the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. Enofe and Blade hit the ring to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and McKenzie is backstage with Cora Jade. She says Jade and Roxanne Perez will engage in Pick Your Poison next week. Jade says she has the whole roster to choose from, she’s already contacted some people but the hard part will be narrowing it down. She says it will be hard for Perez because she has no friends and no one likes her, and everyone is ghosting her from RAW and SmackDown. McKenzie says she talked to Perez and her DM’s are blowing up with interest from multiple Superstars. Jade says Perez is blatantly lying now, this is not possible because she has no friends. McKenzie says Perez is going to SmackDown this Friday. Jade isn’t happy about this. She says she has some phone calls to make, and asks McKenzie if she has a phone number for what sounds like RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. We go back to the ring and out comes Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen with Fallon Henley. The Dyad’s Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are already in the ring. Joe Gacy is at ringside with them. The bell rings and they all go at it while Pretty Deadly watches from their platform above the crowd.

Gacy brings The Dyad to ringside to regroup while Briggs and Jensen unload on Enofe and Blade. Briggs and Jensen go for The Dyad eventually. Reid works on Blade now. Fowler and Reid double team Blade, then they do a group hug with Gacy at ringside. They pose and look up at Pretty Deadly. Fowler works on Blade in the ring now. Fowler with a back suplex for a 2 count.

Reid tags back in and comes off the top rope with a double axe handle while Blade is draped over the ropes. The Dyad double teams Blade in their corner again. Blade turns it around on Fowler. Enofe tags in for the double team to Fowler. Enofe with a flying clothesline. Blade and Enofe pose now, looking up at Pretty Deadly. Enofe with a twisting leg drop to Fowler.

Booker doesn’t like Enofe and Blade too much. Briggs tags in and sends Enofe and Blade to the floor, not realizing Reid is legal. Briggs then launches Reid out of the ring, onto Blade and Enofe at ringside for a big pop. Jensen tags in and walks the top rope with Briggs. Briggs then helps Jensen leap from the top to the floor, taking out The Dyad, Enofe and Blade. Briggs and Jensen pose in the ring to a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Dyad remains in control. They take Enofe to the top for a double superplex but Jensen runs over and slams The Dyad to the mat, which brings Enofe to the mat with a superplex. Gacy isn’t happy. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Briggs comes in with right hands for everyone. He takes Fowler out at ringside, then levels Blade as Blade leaps off the apron at him. Briggs comes off the top to take Enofe down. Briggs with a side-slam and a splash to Reid. Briggs is fired up now. Briggs and Jensen with dueling corner splashes to Enofe and Reid, and again, and again, and again. They hit the big double team Atomic Drop to Reid, then a big boot from Briggs. Enofe breaks up Jensen’s pin on Reid. Blade tags in and hits a crossbody to Reid and Jensen. Blade knocks Briggs off the apron, then keeps the offense going on Jensen and Reid, also taking out Briggs on the floor again.

Enofe and Blade with the double team on Jensen. Briggs cuts Blade off and they tumble to the floor. Fowler stops Enofe from taking out Jensen. Fowler with offense on Enofe and Jensen. Fowler misses Jensen and gets rocked by Enofe. There’s chaos now as everyone gets involved to get their moves in. Enofe and Blade send Jensen to the floor, then take out Briggs. Enofe leaps out to take The Dyad down on the floor, while Blade leaps out to take Briggs and Jensen down on the floor.

Gacy attacks Enofe and rolls him back in to The Dyad. Cameron Grimes flies out of nowhere and takes out Gacy at ringside. He then stops Fowler from helping Reid in the ring. Enofe takes advantage by finishing off Reid for the pin to win and earn the title shot.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

– After the match, Enofe and Blade stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Pretty Deadly looks on as Enofe and Blade celebrate.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, who aren’t happy about failing to become the new #1 contenders last week. They blame Alba Fyre and promise to get revenge tonight. They tease a possible surprise for Fyre if she decides to try and surprise them again tonight.

Alba Fyre vs. Jacy Jayne

We go back to the ring and out comes Alba Fyre with her baseball bat. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Toxic Attraction – Jacy Jayne with Gigi Dolin. The bell rings and they go at it. Jayne blocks an early Gory Bomb. They trade shots and Fyre trips Jayne, then rocks her with a right. Fyre warns Dolin about trying to sneak attack. Jayne takes advantage of the distraction and goes to work on Fyre.

Jayne stomps away on Fyre in the corner now. Dolin yells at Fyre as Jayne unloads and hits a cannonball for a 2 count. Fans rally now as Jayne grounds Fyre in the middle of the ring. Fyre blocks a shot and chops Jayne. Fyre mounts offense and slams Jayne face-first, then connects with strikes. Jayne with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Jayne talks some trash in Fyre’s face but Fyre nails a sitdown powerbomb for a 2 count.

Fyre goes to the top but Dolin pulls Jayne to safety at ringside. Fyre nails a suicide dive, taking Jayne down. Fyre brings it back into the ring and goes for the Gory Bomb but she has to stop and knock Dolin off the apron. Jayne uses a handful of tights to roll Fyre up for 2. Fyre rocks Jayne and hits the Gory Bomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Alba Fyre

– After the match, Fyre stands tall as the music hits. She goes to greet some fans at ringside as we go to replays. Fyre is suddenly grabbed by someone dressed in all black from the crowd, then dropped. The person is revealed to be Sonya Deville. Fans chant for Deville as she smiles. She attacks Fyre at ringside and unloads. Dolin and Jayne join her now. They destroy Fyre at ringside, and Deville nails a big knee while Dolin and Jayne hold Fyre up. Deville clears off the announce table now as officials try to restore order. Deville, Dolin and Jayne put Fyre through the announce table with a Shield-style powerbomb. They stand tall as fans chant “NXT!” now.

– The Schism exits the arena and they are upset about what happened earlier. They knock a camera over and Joe Gacy yells a message to Cameron Grimes into the camera. Gacy says they tried to bring Grimes into their world but now they must eliminate him from it. Gacy tried so hard to save Grimes from his pathetic existence, but now Grimes must face them 3-on-1. Gacy goes on and says Grimes will fight just like Cameron Grimes can, and he will use every ounce of oxygen in his body until he takes his last gasp. The Schism walks off and we see the mystery person in the red hoodie trailing behind them.

Wes Lee vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

We go back to the ring and out comes Wes Lee. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package on Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. They praise each other and Lyons is giving props for how she’s progressing. They talk about NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter being friends and how that’s a good thing, but they’ve also grown close since they started teaming up. Stark and Lyons guarantee they will win the titles when they get their title shot. We see Quincy Elliott, Hank Walker and other NXT security guards backstage watching a monitor, talking about Stark and Lyons being the #1 contenders. Hank says he has Quincy’s back when he faces Xyon Quinn next week. Elliott walks away, calling Hank “Hankee” and Hank says that’s chemistry. They may have slapped each other on the rear here. We go back to the ring and out comes Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. We see how Lee injured Tony D’Angelo a few weeks back. The bell rings and Stacks is furious about the injury to Tony D. He keeps going for Lee’s leg but Lee is trying to dodge him and calm him down.

Stacks isn’t letting up, so Lee sends him into the corner with a scissors, then nails a dropkick. Lee with more offense now. Stacks finally turns it around and focuses on Lee’s knee for the next few minutes. Stacks with a leg submission in the middle of the ring as fans rally for Lee.

Lee makes a comeback. Stacks hits the knee and dumps Lee on his head with a Torture Rack Bomb for a 2 count. Stacks keeps control and goes to the top but Lee cuts him off, then slams him to the mat. Lee goes back to the top but his hurt knee is bothering him. Lee flies with a corkscrew splash and he barely connects, but enough to get the pin to win.

Winner: Wes Lee

– After the match, Lee stands tall as the music hits. Trick Williams attacks from behind and lays Lee out. Trick attacks and now Carmelo Hayes joins him. They double team Lee until Oro Mensah makes the save. Mensah takes out Hayes, then tosses Trick to the floor for a big pop. Mensah looks to attack Hayes again but Trick pulls him to safety. Lee runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Trick and Hayes down. Fans chant “NXT!” as Lee returns to the ring to stand tall with Mensah.

– McKenzie Mitchell interviews Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne and Sonya Deville backstage. She asks why Deville is here and Deville says it’s pretty obvious. She says she and Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose may have had their differences, but they are still best friends, and if Dolin and Jayne are Rose’s girls, then they are also Deville’s girls, does that make sense? Deville doesn’t know what Fyre is thinking with her flaming bat but she thinks Fyre may have burned up her brain cells because you can’t just abduct the greatest NXT Women’s Champion and get away with no consequences. Deville says that’s why she is here. She tells McKenzie to go wait outside of the trainer’s room and tells Fyre that next week Deville will be waiting in the ring for her, but if she chooses to show up, she won’t make it to Halloween Havoc. Dolin, Deville and Jayne send McKenzie on her way.

– The Creed Brothers are waiting at a hospital when Ivy Nile wheels Roderick Strong out in a wheelchair. He’s wearing a neckbrace but he says it’s so good to see them, and he’s almost ready to get out of here. The Creeds say it’s tough to see Strong like this. Ivy says Strong looks better than he did last week. Strong says one day at a time. Brutus Creed says Damon Kemp will pay for what he did to Strong when Julius Creed puts him in an ambulance at Halloween Havoc. Strong apologizes and says he’s the one who brought Kemp into the group, and he might be the reason The Diamond Mine is over. Julius says that won’t happen, he’s got them. Strong says he’d be fighting with them a few weeks ago but he needs one thing from Julius at Halloween Havoc – just win. Because it’s Diamond Mine… They put their hands on top of each other and say it’s forever.

Kiana James vs. Thea Hail

We go back to the ring and out comes Kiana James. Out next comes Chase University – Thea Hail with Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward. We see how Hail took out Mr. Stone last week. Fans chant “Chase U!” now as the student section cheers.

The bell rings but Mr. Stone hits the ring with a mic. He apologizes to James and says he has business to handle. He says he should be celebrating Von Wagner going to Halloween Havoc but instead the world is laughing at him because of Hail. Hail mocks Stone. He says she had the audacity to slam him. Fans chant “you got slammed!” now. He asks if it was really a good idea to put hands on him. Stone says now he will ruin Hail’s night Stone turns around and charges but Hail launches him with a big back-drop for a pop. Hail stomps away to kick Stone out of the ring now.

Hail turns around to a big DDT from James. James stacks Hail up for the quick win.

Winner: Kiana James

– After the match, James stands tall as her music hits. She poses while Chase talks it over with Hail.

– Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo is backstage when Tony D’Angelo walks in on crutches. Stacks asks how he’s doing, and he says better than Stacks. Tony blames Stacks being on the apron for how he got injured a few weeks back against Wes Lee. Stacks is sorry. Tony says actions have consequences, Stacks said this himself, and Stacks will find out next week because he has another match. Stacks asks if it’s against Lee but Tony won’t tell him. Stacks says he will fight anyone. Tony recalls when Stacks fought Ralphie in the 8th grade when Ralphie cut him in the lunch line. Stacks says that was a war, and Tony says it will be like that. Tony goes to leave but Stacks asks him again who the opponent is. Tony says Stacks will find out when the music hits next week. Stacks says alright. Tony walks off.

Ilja Dragunov vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Ilja Dragunov makes his way out. Fans cheer Dragunov on as he poses and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mr. Stone is being laughed at backstage. Von Wagner asks what the hell just happened, it’s time to get serious because Halloween Havoc is close. Von needs Stone to cut the BS because he knows who Von is up against in the Ladder Match, and he needs Stone to make sure no one stops him from grabbing the NXT North American Title. Stone apologizes and says sometimes old habits creep up, but it’s time for Von to be champion. Von says that’s more like it. McKenzie is backstage with Cameron Grimes now. She asks if he will face The Schism by himself. Grimes says what a difference makes. He’d by lying if he said it doesn’t feel good to cost The Dyad a title shot. He says Joe Gacy is right, there’s no one he trusts in NXT, but that doesn’t count the rest of WWE. Grimes says he will see us next week. Cora Jade stops McKenzie from leaving, and says she has to stay back here with her. She says that’s fine Roxanne Perez is going to SmackDown because Rhea Ripley just got back to her and now she’s going to RAW on Monday. It’s announced that Perez will pick the Pick Your Poison opponent from SmackDown, while Jade will pick the other Pick Your Poison opponent from RAW. We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller as fans chant for Dragunov. The bell rings and here we go. Waller stalls early on as Dragunov goes for him again.

Waller calls a time out and comes back in. Dragunov slams him and grounds him. Dragunov keeps control until Waller nails a cheap shot to the throat. Fans boo as Waller takes control.

Waller keeps Dragunov down, then mocks Booker T to shock the crowd. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Waller mocking Booker again and going back to work on Dragunov.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Dragunov delivers big stiff shots as the crowd pops. Dragunov with forearms and a big kick to drop Waller. Waller with a cheap shot, then a kick to the gut. Waller mounts some offense and hits a big flying elbow drop for a 2 count. Waller unloads with elbows now. Dragunov tries to fight back and connects with elbows of his own.

Dragunov comes off the ropes with a big lariat in the middle of the ring and they both go down now. They trade submission attempts now. Waller tosses Dragunov’s Sleeper attempt off his back. Waller nails Dragunov on the ropes but he goes to the floor and starts walking away to the exit.

The “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” wheel appears at the entrance-way and it starts spinning on its own. A spooked Waller rushes back to the ring but Dragunov drops him. Dragunov with stiff suplexes. Dragunov goes on and hits the Moscow Torpedo for the pin to win.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

– After the match, Dragunov stands tall as the music hits. Fans cheer him on. Waller looks up at the wheel and he’s spooked as we go to replays. Dragunov poses in the corner but turns back around to a big Spear from NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Bron stands tall and yells out for the crowd as his music hits. We see JD McDonagh in the crowd, smiling and clapping for Breakker. Breakker plays to the crowd while JD stares straight ahead and NXT goes off the air.